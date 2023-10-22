Bills vs. Patriots: AFC East Rivals Clash in Sunday Showdown

The upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots promises to be another intense battle between longstanding AFC East rivals. Last week, the Bills secured a hard-fought victory against the New York Giants, and now they face the Patriots, who are currently struggling with a 1-5 record. While the Bills have dominated their past four meetings against the Patriots, they are well aware of the formidable coaching of Bill Belichick and won’t underestimate their opponents.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. EDT at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The weather forecast predicts a slight chance of rain late in the game, with the possibility of strong wind gusts and a high temperature of 56 degrees.

For those unable to attend the game, CBS will be broadcasting the matchup on television. The play-by-play commentary will be provided Ian Eagle, with Charles Davis as the color analyst, and Evan Washburn reporting from the sideline. Additionally, fans can stream the game through various platforms for live coverage.

Radio broadcasts of the game will be available on WGR 550 AM in Buffalo, WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM in Rochester, and other affiliate stations of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network. Listeners can tune in to hear Chris Brown on play-by-play, Eric Wood providing analyst commentary, and Sal Capaccio reporting from the sideline.

For those who prefer to stay connected through social media, the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network offers a variety of shows covering all things Buffalo Bills. Fans can watch the vidcast shows live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch, ensuring they are always up to date. The podcast channel is available on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and Spotify, among others.

As the Bills and Patriots prepare to face off, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate a thrilling contest that will undoubtedly showcase the fierce competition between these long-standing rivals.

