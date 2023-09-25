New K-Pop Group Billlie Teases Comeback with English Version of “BYOB”

K-Pop girl group Billlie is gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback in October. As part of the buildup, the group recently released a preview of their new song through TikTok. The snippet shared on social media features the English version of “BYOB,” showcasing the members’ striking visuals and trendy styling.

This marks the first time that Billlie has performed an English song since their debut, adding excitement and curiosity among fans. With their previous tracks garnering positive responses and high chart rankings, expectations are undoubtedly high for this upcoming release.

The group’s comeback is further hyped with the announcement of their first single album, [side-B: memoirs of echo unseen]. Scheduled to be released on October 23 at 6 PM KST, fans can look forward to a new musical direction and experience from Billlie.

With their distinct sound and captivating performances, Billlie has quickly gained a dedicated fan base. Their unique blend of catchy melodies, powerful choreography, and strong vocals has made them stand out in the K-Pop industry. As the anticipation continues to build, fans eagerly await the full release of Billlie’s comeback and the accompanying music video.

