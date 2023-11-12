A Billionaire’s Media Crusade to Shape Israel’s Image

A wealthy real estate magnate in the United States is spearheading an ambitious media campaign aimed at enhancing Israel’s reputation while demonizing the Hamas armed group amidst a wave of pro-Palestinian solidarity protests. The initiative, called Facts for Peace, seeks substantial financial contributions from influential figures in the media, finance, and technology sectors for a high-budget media crusade, according to sources who have seen the campaign’s email.

Over 50 prominent individuals, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Dell CEO Michael Dell, and financier Michael Milken, are being approached for million-dollar donations. Combined, these individuals boast a staggering net worth of approximately $500 billion. While it remains unknown who has donated thus far, the campaign has reportedly raised several million dollars.

Led billionaire Barry Sternlicht, the initiative aims to proactively shape public opinion in the wake of intense Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Sternlicht expressed concern that global empathy for Israel might erode due to scenes of civilian Palestinian suffering, whether real or fabricated Hamas. By preempting the narrative, the campaign intends to prevent a shift in global public opinion that could negatively impact Israel’s standing.

This media drive aims to brand Hamas as a “terrorist organization,” emphasizing its hostility not only towards Israel but also the United States. Sternlicht hopes to secure $50 million in private donations, with a matching contribution from a Jewish charity. The objective is to portray Hamas as a threat to both Israel and its closest allies.

Critics argue that this media campaign overlooks the extensive humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused the ongoing Israeli airstrikes. Gaza officials report that over 11,000 Palestinians, including 4,500 children, have lost their lives, and the infrastructure has been decimated, displacing 1.5 million people. While Israeli officials claim that Hamas’s surprise attack killed 1,200 Israelis, public attention has predominantly focused on the staggering Palestinian death toll.

Facts for Peace aims to counter these narratives posting videos on social media platforms, blaming Hamas for the dire situation of Palestinians and refuting allegations of Israeli rights violations. For instance, a recent video circulated on the campaign’s Facebook page challenges the characterization of Israel as an apartheid state, despite findings from Palestinian, Israeli, and international rights experts, including the United Nations, pointing to the deeply discriminatory system implemented Israel in the occupied territories.

As public support for the US’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict wanes, the media campaign led Sternlicht strives to reestablish favorable public opinion for Israel. Nonetheless, the campaign faces mounting challenges as social media platforms face accusations of censoring pro-Palestine voices reducing their reach. The conflict continues to ignite passionate debates worldwide, highlighting the urgent need for a just resolution and lasting peace in the region.

