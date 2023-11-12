Media Campaign Aims to Shape Public Opinion on Israel-Palestine Conflict

A new media campaign called Facts for Peace has emerged, with the goal of shaping public opinion on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Spearheaded billionaire real estate tycoon Barry Sternlicht, the campaign seeks million-dollar donations from influential figures in media, finance, and technology. Its mission is to boost Israel’s image and demonize the Hamas armed group amid global pro-Palestinian solidarity protests.

The campaign aims to counteract what it perceives as a negative narrative surrounding Israel’s recent actions in the Gaza Strip. Sternlicht argues that scenes of civilian Palestinian suffering, real or fabricated Hamas, threaten to erode Israel’s current empathy within the international community. By getting ahead of the narrative, Sternlicht hopes to bolster support for Israel.

While it remains unclear who has donated to the campaign, it has already raised several million dollars. Advised communications strategist Josh Vlasto, the campaign seeks to reframe Hamas as a “terrorist organization” that threatens not only Israel but also the United States. Sternlicht’s goal is to secure $50 million in private donations, matched a contribution from a Jewish charity.

Critics argue that the campaign overlooks the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza and denies Israeli rights violations. They point to evidence from Palestinian, Israeli, and international rights experts, including the UN, that Israel’s practices amount to apartheid. The occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, as well as the expansion of settlements, have hindered the establishment of an independent Palestinian state living alongside Israel.

As public support for the US’s position appears to wane, with a significant proportion of Democrats disapproving of President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict, campaigns like Facts for Peace take on added significance. Social media platforms have also faced accusations of censoring pro-Palestine voices reducing their reach.

While media campaigns play a role in shaping public opinion, it is essential for individuals to engage critically with the information presented and seek a balanced understanding of complex geopolitical issues.

