TikTok: A Game-Changer for Artists and Musicians

Summary: TikTok has become a game-changer for artists and musicians like Mary Kate Teske, who relies on the platform to showcase her music and gain popularity. The ban on TikTok is seen as a threat to artists’ careers and their ability to reach a wider audience.

In the world of social media, where artists and musicians strive to gain recognition and connect with their audience, platforms like TikTok are proving to be invaluable. Mary Kate Teske, a musician and photographer based in Billings, Montana, credits TikTok for propelling her career and helping her reach a wider audience.

“TikTok is a great place for me as an artist to put my work out there. It lets me grow and let my work develop and I have people chime in and make things go viral,” says Teske. Unlike other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, where she has to pay to promote her work, TikTok offers her a platform to showcase her talent without any barriers.

Teske uses TikTok to share her music, particularly her songs about farming life in eastern Montana. Growing up on a farm, she felt the need to give a voice to the experiences and lifestyle of her community. TikTok has allowed her to do just that, attracting more than 30 thousand followers and giving her the exposure she needs to succeed as an artist.

The ban on TikTok, initially intended to protect user data from TikTok’s Chinese parent company, Bytedance, has sent shockwaves through the artist community. However, it has been met with resistance from artists like Teske, who believe that TikTok plays a crucial role in their careers.

“I wouldn’t have a career without TikTok,” explains Teske. “Social media is how artists get discovered and noticed. I’m doing everything I can to get my name out there, and TikTok has helped me a lot in that.”

For artists like Teske, TikTok represents a game-changer in the music industry. It provides them with a platform that allows their work to go viral and gain the recognition they deserve. The ban on TikTok threatens the careers of these artists and their ability to connect with their audience effectively. As the debate around the ban continues, artists like Teske will continue to fight for their right to use TikTok as a valuable tool for their artistic expression.