Billie Shepherd Opens Up About Dealing with Social Media Trolls

Billie Shepherd, known for her appearances on reality TV shows like TOWIE and The Family Diaries, has revealed that she has developed a thick skin when it comes to dealing with social media trolls. Having been in the industry for over 13 years, Billie has often found herself on the receiving end of nasty comments online. However, she has found a way to cope with the backlash.

In an interview with OK!, Billie shared her approach to dealing with negativity on social media. She explained, “It’s horrible getting nasty comments on social media, but I feel like I’ve been in the industry so long that I’ve got a second layer of skin to it. I try to delete or block any negativity on my page towards me or my family.” This strategy has helped her switch off from the negativity and maintain a sense of balance.

While Billie acknowledges that it may not be easy for everyone to adopt the same approach, she believes that it’s important to resist the urge to engage with trolls. She wonders about the type of person who posts nasty comments and acknowledges the negative side of social media. Despite the challenges, Billie continues to share insights into her life with her 2.7 million Instagram followers and also documents her family’s experiences through their reality show.

However, being in the public eye has its downsides. Billie often faces criticism and judgment from online users, especially regarding her parenting. Recently, she received backlash for complaining about her “nightmare” flight home from the Maldives with her family, during which she had to hold her baby daughter for several hours. Some fans labeled her as “entitled,” but Billie tries to brush off such comments. On occasions, she does respond to trolls, defending herself against their judgmental comments.

Despite the challenges, Billie remains resilient and focused on her family and career. Alongside her television appearances, she has launched a homeware collection, Chapter B, with Tesco, which includes nursery furniture. Billie’s ability to navigate the world of social media and rise above the negativity is a testament to her strength and determination.

Definitions:

– TOWIE: The Only Way Is Essex, a British reality television show

– Mum-shamers: People who criticize and judge mothers for their parenting choices

– Bassinet: A small bed for a baby, often used on airplanes

– Homeware: Household items and furnishings

Sources (without URLs):

– OK! Magazine

– Instagram/Billie Shepherd

– ITV/REX/Shutterstock