Billie Jean King Honored at Library Named After Her

Long Beach icon and global sports legend Billie Jean King was recently honored at the library that bears her name. King, a proud graduate of Poly High School, received the Library Leadership Award during the 20th annual Grapes Expectations gala. The award is given to individuals who have provided longstanding financial support to the Long Beach Public Library Foundation.

The Grapes Expectations gala is a fundraising event that supports the city’s 12 public library branches. This year, the event took place at the Billie Jean King Main Library, which opened in September 2019. The gala featured a gourmet dinner, fine wine, and an auction, giving attendees the opportunity to celebrate a hometown hero and living legend in person.

Billie Jean King’s contributions extend beyond her tennis career. As a pioneer in the women’s rights movement, an LGBTQ advocate, and a champion for pay equity for women, she has left a lasting impact on society. Furthermore, as a minority owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, she has solidified her legendary status in Southern California.

However, one of King’s proudest moments was having a library named after her in her hometown of Long Beach. She expressed her gratitude, stating that having her name on the library where she grew up is one of the greatest honors of her lifetime.

Source: None