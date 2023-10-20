Billie Eilish Reveals Massive Spinal Tattoo in Time for Halloween

Billie Eilish, the 21-year-old pop star, has unveiled her latest work of art in the form of a massive spinal tattoo. Previously only providing a small glimpse of the design, Eilish treated fans to a series of photos showcasing the intricate tattoo just in time for Halloween.

The tattoo, which starts at the nape of her neck, features a spiraling design that traces down her spine and appears to stop at her lower back. Done tattoo artist Matias Milan, the sci-fi-esque and abstract style of the tattoo is in line with the growing trend of such designs among celebrities. Other stars, including Grimes, have also embraced this unique tattoo aesthetic.

This is not the first time Eilish has surprised fans with her ink. Just a few months ago, she was spotted with a secretive chest tattoo that she revealed through a close friend’s photo. The chest tattoo reads “Elilish” in black gothic font.

Fans flooded the comment section of Eilish’s Instagram posts, expressing their excitement and admiration for her new tattoo. Many hailed the design as “fye” (fire) and eagerly exclaimed “TATTOO REVEAL OMFG.”

Billie Eilish’s tattoos have become a significant part of her personal style and self-expression. With each new addition, she continues to captivate and inspire her fans with her artistic choices.

