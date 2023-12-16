Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon Return to SNL, Fans Cannot Contain Their Excitement

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon are set to make their grand return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live in an upcoming episode, and fans simply cannot contain their excitement. While Billie will be the musical guest, Kate will be hosting the show, making it a highly anticipated event for fans of both celebrities.

In a promotional video released SNL, the three stars shared their favorite things about Christmas. While Billie and Ego Nwodim mentioned usual holiday favorites like lights, decorations, and the Rockefeller tree, Kate took a more unconventional approach, listing things like Yule altar, root vegetables, and the birthday of the unconquered Sun God Mithra.

The social media reactions to the promo have been overwhelming, with fans expressing their anticipation for the episode. Comments ranged from excitement at the thought of attending the live show to predictions that it will be the best episode of the season. The combination of Billie and Kate has particularly delighted fans, with many expressing their joy and anticipation for this dynamic duo.

This will be Billie Eilish’s third appearance on SNL. She first made her debut in 2019 as a musical guest and later returned as a host and guest star for the Holiday special of Season 47. Her performances have always been highly praised, and fans are eager to see what she has in store for this upcoming episode.

Kate McKinnon, known for her talent and humor, will be making her comeback to SNL after her departure from the show in 2022. Her return has been long-awaited fans who have missed her comedic brilliance.

As the date of the SNL episode approaches, fans are counting down the days with excitement and anticipation. Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon’s return promises to be a memorable event that will undoubtedly bring holiday cheer and laughter to audiences around the world.