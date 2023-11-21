New Series “Wednesday” Breaks Records as Netflix’s Most-Watched Show

Netflix has been the pioneer of the streaming industry, captivating audiences with its vast library of TV shows and movies. However, certain shows have managed to stand out and make history on the platform. One such show is “Wednesday,” a supernatural drama that serves as a spin-off to The Addams Family.

Created Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, “Wednesday” follows the enigmatic character Wednesday Addams as she navigates her way through Nevermore Academy. The show has become a global phenomenon, surpassing all previous records and becoming the most-watched series on Netflix to date. With a staggering 1,718,800,000 hours of content consumed, equivalent to 252,100,000 completed views, “Wednesday” has captured the hearts and minds of viewers around the world.

The success of “Wednesday” can be attributed to its captivating storyline, exceptional cast, and Netflix’s strategic approach to content production. Led Jenna Ortega, who portrays the iconic Wednesday Addams, the ensemble cast brings the dark and eerie world of The Addams Family to life. With talented actors like Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Hunter Doohan, the show is a visual and narrative feast for fans.

But what sets “Wednesday” apart from other shows on Netflix? It’s the perfect blend of supernatural elements, coming-of-age themes, and mystery. As Wednesday Addams delves into her psychic abilities and unravels a local murder mystery, viewers are taken on a thrilling and suspenseful journey.

FAQ:

Q: Who created the show “Wednesday”?

A: The show “Wednesday” was created Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Q: Who plays the lead role of Wednesday Addams?

A: Jenna Ortega portrays the enigmatic character Wednesday Addams in the series “Wednesday.”

Q: What makes “Wednesday” unique?

A: “Wednesday” stands out due to its blend of supernatural elements, coming-of-age themes, and mystery.

Q: How many hours has “Wednesday” been watched on Netflix?

A: “Wednesday” has been watched for a total of 1,718,800,000 hours on Netflix, making it the most-watched series on the platform.

Sources:

– Netflix

– IMDb