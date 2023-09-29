Billie Eilish Reflects on the Surge in Popularity of “What Was I Made For?”

Billie Eilish’s surprise song, “What Was I Made For?” created for the Barbie movie, has taken social media storm. The TikTok sound associated with the song has inspired over one and a half million videos, and it has remained a top trending tune on the Billboard charts for an impressive 10 weeks. Eilish, who has already had multiple billion-stream hits on Spotify, admits that there is something particularly special about the overwhelming popularity of this song.

“What Was I Made For?” has become synonymous with expressing personal journeys and emotions. It has been widely used on TikTok as the soundtrack for videos discussing topics such as the challenges of being a woman and the complexities of growing up. Eilish expresses her appreciation for the way the song has resonated with women, stating that the videos are “devastating.”

Interestingly, Eilish wrote the song during a period of creative stagnation. Invited Greta Gerwig to watch a cut of Barbie, she found herself inspired the film’s messages and wrote the song effortlessly. Initially, the lyrics were influenced the journey of Margot Robbie’s Barbie character, but Eilish later realized that they also reflected her own feelings about life. She describes the process of writing the song as something that happened almost without them consciously thinking about themselves.

The success of “What Was I Made For?” has led to speculation that Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the song, may be in contention for another Oscar for Best Original Song. The duo has already won the prestigious award for their Bond theme, “No Time To Die.” Given the impact and popularity of “What Was I Made For?”, it is reasonable to expect further accolades for Eilish and O’Connell in the future.

Sources:

– Article: Original source article titled “Billie Eilish on the Mythology of Barbie and That Other Greta Gerwig Movie” published on Allure

– Image: Unsplash