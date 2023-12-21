Florida Moves Closer to Restricting Left-Lane Use on Highways

A newly proposed bill in Florida aims to put restrictions on drivers using the left lanes on highways, with hopes of improving traffic flow and reducing accidents. The bill (HB 317) has rapidly gained traction, passing unanimously through the House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee.

Sponsored Jenna Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers representative, the bill addresses the frustrations faced many motorists on major highways. The practice of “camping out” in the left lane has been a cause of concern, impeding the flow of traffic and increasing the likelihood of accidents. Persons-Mulicka emphasizes the dangerous situation it creates and the need for a solution.

Under the proposed legislation, drivers using the left lane on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 mph or higher would face non-criminal fines of up to $158, unless they are actively passing other vehicles. Certain exceptions would be made, such as when drivers are directed to use specific lanes or to navigate around obstructions.

This development has garnered praise from many who believe that the bill will help create a more predictable and harmonious traffic flow, reducing the need for sudden passing maneuvers and ultimately making the roads safer.

Senator Keith Perry has also filed a similar bill (SB 258) in the Senate, highlighting the widespread support for this initiative. If passed, the legislation will take effect from 2024.

While similar bills were introduced in previous legislative sessions, they failed to pass. However, the unanimous approval in the House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee signals a hopeful future for the proposed restrictions.

As Floridians eagerly await the outcome of this bill during the 2024 legislative session, it is clear that the state is taking proactive measures to address the concerns of frustrated drivers and promote safer highways.