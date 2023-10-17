Bill Simmons Believes Vince McMahon Documentary for Netflix Could Be His Best

Bill Simmons, the founder of The Ringer, has expressed his excitement for the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary that is being produced for Netflix. Simmons believes that this documentary has the potential to be the best of his career. The film, which has been in the works for over three years and has no release date yet, was initially thought to be canceled during McMahon’s hiatus from the WWE. However, Simmons confirmed that the project is still on and spoke highly of it during an interview at the Screentime conference with Bloomberg editor Lucas Shaw.

Simmons mentioned that the documentary follows an “old-school” 30 for 30 model, with Netflix having the final cut. Although McMahon, who is also an executive producer on the project, will have the opportunity to review clips before the documentary’s release, he will not have creative oversight.

While McMahon’s life story, including recent controversies and allegations, could be an entire documentary on its own, it will be interesting to see how those sensitive topics are handled since McMahon is involved in the project. Simmons’ comparison to the 30 for 30 series suggests that the documentary may now be a feature film rather than a series.

The release date for the Vince McMahon documentary is yet to be announced. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the film and have high hopes for its success.

