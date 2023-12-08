Seattle Nonprofit Rise Above to Host Celebrity Drive-Off Fundraiser

Seattle-based nonprofit Rise Above is organizing an exciting event to support Native youth empowerment. The Bill Krueger Celebrity Drive-Off will take place at Topgolf Renton on December 11th at 5:30pm. The event will feature a long drive competition between celebrities and competitors, with proceeds going towards programs and initiatives for Native youth.

The competition will follow a bracket-style format, with 16 celebrities and 15 other competitors competing for the top spot. Each contestant will have two drives per set, and the best of five rounds will advance to the next stage. Throughout the event, fans and competitors will have the opportunity to donate dollars for “yards” to impact the game and show their support for the cause.

According to Jaci McCormack, founder of Rise Above and a Nez Perce basketball legend, Native youth face numerous challenges, including high rates of depression, unemployment, suicide, and drug use. Events like the Celebrity Drive-Off aim to increase awareness of these issues and raise funds to provide education, prevention skills, and mentorship to Native youth.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including actor Danny Glover and NBA Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens. Other sports legends and local icons will also be in attendance. Raffle prizes, such as signed memorabilia and exclusive tickets, will add excitement to the event.

Sponsors, contestants, and attendees are still welcome to participate in the Celebrity Drive-Off. By joining this event, individuals can support a worthy cause and make a difference in the lives of Native youth.

About Rise Above:

Rise Above was founded Jaci McCormack, a Native sports legend and Nez Perce tribal member, with the aim of addressing the high rates of unemployment, poverty, substance abuse, and mental illness in Native American communities. The organization provides education, prevention skills, sports clinics, mentorship programs, and various resources to uplift Native youth. To learn more, visit nativeyouthriseabove.org.