Bill Granger: A Culinary Trailblazer Remembered

Bill Granger, a renowned Australian cook and restaurateur, has sadly passed away at the age of 54. The news was confirmed his family on Instagram, stating that he died peacefully in a London hospital on Christmas Day, surrounded his wife, Natalie Elliott, and their three daughters.

Granger’s impact on the culinary world was significant. With a career spanning over three decades, he was known as the driving force behind the global popularity of avocado on toast for breakfast and brunch. His philosophy of simple, fresh food resonated with people around the world, making him a beloved figure in the industry.

Having dropped out of art school in 1993, Granger ventured into the world of cooking and opened his first restaurant, bills, in Sydney. The corner cafe quickly gained a reputation for its fresh flavors and communal dining experience. In 1999, together with his wife, he expanded their business globally, eventually establishing 19 restaurants across Australia, the UK, Japan, and Korea.

Granger’s influence extended beyond the restaurant scene. He authored 14 highly successful cookbooks and hosted five television series, sharing his passion and expertise with a wider audience. In recognition of his contributions to the culinary world, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in January.

The news of Granger’s passing has deeply saddened many, including prominent figures in the food industry. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson expressed her heartbreak on social media, while Jamie Oliver paid tribute to Granger’s innate talent and influence on Australian cuisine.

In London, Granger made his mark with the establishment of the successful chain, Granger & Co. With several branches throughout the city, his restaurants became known for their distinct style and inviting atmosphere.

Bill Granger was not only a talented cook but also a humble and compassionate soul whose impact on the culinary world cannot be overstated. His family, friends, and countless fans will remember him as a culinary trailblazer, forever grateful for his contribution and the warmth he brought to their lives.