Australian Chef Bill Granger Remembered for Revolutionizing Breakfast Culture

Australian chef Bill Granger, renowned for his inventive breakfast creations and international restaurant empire, has passed away at the age of 54. Granger, a self-taught cook who rose to fame after opening his first restaurant in Sydney, succumbed to illness on Christmas Day in a hospital in London.

Granger’s legacy lies in his ability to transform everyday dishes into culinary delights that resonated with diners around the world. His mastery of the breakfast table, in particular, earned him the title of the “King of Breakfast.” With a focus on unpretentious food infused with a touch of sunshine, he revolutionized the way people viewed the first meal of the day.

Together with his wife Natalie Elliott, Granger expanded his restaurant business globally, establishing more than a dozen locations in London, Seoul, and various cities in Japan. Signature dishes such as avocado on sourdough toast became household favorites and catapulted Granger to international fame.

In addition to his culinary ventures, Granger penned 14 cookbooks that showcased his creative culinary concepts. He also made regular appearances on cookery shows, becoming a beloved figure in the food industry.

Fellow celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson were among those who expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Granger’s contributions to the culinary world. Oliver described Granger as a “wonderful human” who embodied everything he admired in the realm of food.

Although Bill Granger may no longer be with us, his legacy of transforming breakfast culture and promoting an informal and communal approach to dining will forever be remembered and celebrated. His impact on the culinary world has left an indelible mark, inspiring chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide.