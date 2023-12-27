Australian Chef Bill Granger Passes Away at 54

Australian chef Bill Granger, known for his innovative breakfast creations, has sadly passed away at the age of 54. His family announced his death on Christmas Day, stating that he died peacefully at a London hospital surrounded his loved ones. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Granger was a self-taught chef who made a significant impact on the culinary world. He established a global business with 19 restaurants in Sydney, London, Japan, and Korea. His first establishment, Bills, opened in Sydney in 1993 and quickly became a breakfast institution known for its imaginative and fresh flavors.

In addition to his successful restaurants, Granger was the author of over a dozen cookbooks and created several TV series. His shows, such as “Bill’s Tasty Weekends” and “Bill’s Kitchen: Notting Hill,” showcased his passion for food and inspired many home cooks.

Tributes poured in from the culinary community following the news of Granger’s passing. Celebrity chefs Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver expressed their devastation, describing Granger as a talented and kind soul. American actor Gwyneth Paltrow also shared her condolences, emphasizing the impact Granger had on food culture.

Granger’s influence reached beyond the kitchen. In January, he received the Medal of the Order of Australia for his contributions to tourism and hospitality. He was recognized for his ability to transform simple dishes into something extraordinary and his dedication to his craft.

The loss of Bill Granger leaves a void in the culinary world. His legacy as the “King of Breakfast” will be remembered his adoring family and the countless individuals he inspired throughout his career. May he rest in peace.