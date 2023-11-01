TikTok Should Be Banned for Manipulating Public Opinion, Says Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager

In a recent statement, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman expressed his belief that TikTok should “probably be banned” for its alleged manipulation of public opinion in favor of Hamas and its anti-Israel bias. Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, argued that social media platforms like TikTok have contributed to the amplification of hate and the polarization of society.

While acknowledging that generational differences play a role in support for Hamas, Ackman pointed to TikTok as a significant factor in shaping these perspectives. He cited a Harvard University poll showing that 51% of the TikTok generation believed Hamas’ violent actions were justified. Additionally, a recent Reuters poll revealed that 20% of individuals aged 18 to 24 now turn to TikTok for news, while trust in traditional news outlets continues to decline.

Commenting on the issue, Ackman drew attention to the potential influence of foreign governments on the minds of the younger generation and emphasized the need to find common ground and fix algorithms that perpetuate division. He also criticized other social media platforms like Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, as well as Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter), for their role in the dissemination of biased information.

TikTok, owned Beijing-based parent company ByteDance, has faced allegations of anti-Israel bias and close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. However, a spokesperson for TikTok strongly denied these claims, asserting that the app applies its guidelines equally to all content and is committed to enforcing policies that protect its community. The spokesperson emphasized that the content on TikTok is user-generated and not influenced any government.

As concerns regarding the spread of anti-Israel content on TikTok continue to mount, some Republican lawmakers have renewed their call to ban the China-owned app. Ackman, aligning with their stance, urged for action to prevent a future where foreign governments control the minds of the next generation.

