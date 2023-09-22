Bill Ackman Predicts Rise in Long-Term Interest Rates Due to Government Debt and Energy Costs

Bill Ackman, the billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, remains short bonds and expects long-term rates to rise further. He bases this prediction on several factors, including increasing government debt, higher energy prices, and the cost of shifting to green power.

Ackman believes that a yield of 5.5% is appropriate for 30-year Treasurys based on the long-term inflation rate, real rate of interest, and term premium. Currently, yields on 30-year Treasury bonds are at 4.58%, the highest since 2011.

The state of the economy, with infrastructure spending boosting economic growth and debt supply, has led to expectations of a recession being pushed beyond 2024. Additionally, Ackman suggests that the inflation rate will not retreat as much as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would like. He argues that the long-term inflation rate will remain above 2% and cites the fact that the 2% target was set arbitrarily after the financial crisis in a different world.

Bond investors now face the possibility of a third year of losses as the US central bank raises its projections for future borrowing costs. Yields for benchmark Treasury bonds across all maturities have reached their highest levels in over a decade, and the trend seems likely to continue.

Overall, Ackman’s forecast suggests that long-term interest rates will continue to rise due to various economic factors such as government debt, energy prices, and the shift towards green power. This has implications for bond investors and raises concerns about the future of the economy and inflation.

