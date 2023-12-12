Harvard Refused to Fire President Claudine Gay, Cites Fear of Appearing Submissive to Bill Ackman

A recent development reveals that billionaire hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman, claimed that Harvard University refused to terminate President Claudine Gay due to fears of appearing subservient to him. Ackman made this assertion in a social media post, stating that he was informed two reporters regarding the Harvard board’s apprehension of being seen as “kowtowing” to him. It seems that Ackman’s public campaign against Gay’s leadership prompted this response from the school’s governing board.

In his open letter to Harvard’s board, Ackman accused Gay of causing severe damage to the reputation of the institution, surpassing any previous individual in its nearly 500-year history. Ackman’s demand for Gay’s ousting garnered support from fellow billionaire, Elon Musk, who commended Ackman’s letter for shedding light on the concerns shared many. Musk even joined in the call to “defund Harvard” using the hashtag #DeFundHarvard in a subsequent social media post.

Both Gay and other university presidents, including MIT’s Sally Kornbluth and UPenn’s Liz Magill, faced criticism for their testimony before Congress, particularly their responses to questions regarding calls for genocide against the Jewish people and whether it constituted a violation of their respective institutions’ code of conduct. While Gay issued an apology and pledged to intensify the fight against antisemitism, UPenn President Magill resigned from her position, and MIT’s board expressed support for Kornbluth.

Despite Ackman’s attempt to persuade MIT’s board to terminate Kornbluth, his efforts were unsuccessful, as the board reiterated its full support for her, citing her excellent work in addressing hate and rejecting forms of discrimination at MIT.

In conclusion, while Bill Ackman claims that Harvard’s refusal to fire President Claudine Gay was driven a fear of appearing submissive to him, the school’s governing board unanimously stands behind Gay, expressing confidence in her ability to lead and address the challenges facing the institution.