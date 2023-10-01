Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Expresses Interest in Deal with X

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, billionaire investor Bill Ackman revealed that he would “absolutely” consider doing a deal with X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Ackman’s statement comes after his newly approved investment vehicle, called a SPARC (special purpose acquisition rights company), received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ackman is known for his active presence on X, where he regularly posts about various topics, including his support for presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. He also uses X to promote his investing strategies and engage with his followers. With the approval of his SPARC, Ackman now has a financing vehicle that allows investors to know which company they would be merging with before committing their investments.

The announcement of the SPARC’s approval was made on X, where Ackman invited large private growth companies interested in going public to contact him. He promised a quick response and the potential for Pershing Square, his investment firm, to serve as an anchor shareholder. Ackman’s spokesperson stated that there is no additional information to share beyond what was reported in The Wall Street Journal.

While Ackman expressed his willingness to use the SPARC to invest in X, experts remain skeptical about the likelihood of such a deal. The transition to a public company would subject X to financial and governance regulatory requirements, which may deter the platform from pursuing the merger. Alan D. Jagolinzer, a professor of financial accounting at the University of Cambridge, believes that these implications make it unlikely for X to proceed with the deal.

In conclusion, Bill Ackman’s interest in striking a deal with X, facilitated his recently approved investment vehicle, has generated interest in the investment community. However, the potential challenges and implications of going public may make it unlikely for X to pursue such a merger.

