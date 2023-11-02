Harvard Alum Calls for Disciplinary Action Against Pro-Palestinian Students

Bill Ackman, a Harvard alum and billionaire hedge fund manager, is demanding that his alma mater take disciplinary action against a group of pro-Palestinian students. In a viral video, these students can be seen surrounding a Jewish peer on campus during a demonstration following the recent attack Hamas against Israel.

The incident sparked outrage from Ackman, who took to social media to express his concerns. He questioned how these students were not immediately suspended and called on Harvard to evaluate whether their actions violated the university’s code of conduct. Ackman also raised the question of how Harvard would respond if the affected student belonged to other marginalized communities, such as Black, Latino, or LGBTQIA individuals.

The viral video depicts the pro-Palestinian students holding traditional Arab headscarves as they surround the Jewish student. They can be heard shouting, “Shame, shame, shame!” as they obstruct the student’s path.

Ackman’s demand for disciplinary action comes in the wake of the surprise Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the loss of many Israeli lives. Since then, Ackman has been vocal on social media, enlisting the support of other business executives who have pledged not to hire Harvard students affiliated with organizations that blamed Israel for the Hamas atrocities.

While Ackman’s call for action has gained attention, some individuals, such as Larry Summers, the former Treasury secretary and ex-president of Harvard, believe that denying employment opportunities to students may not be an appropriate response. However, the pressure on universities to address issues related to anti-Semitism and discrimination continues to grow.

The Post has sought comment from Ibrahim Bharmal, one of the pro-Palestinian students identified as the editor of the Harvard Law Review, as well as from Harvard itself. The university has yet to provide a response.

