Kerala Police Seizes Two-wheelers Used for Stunts on Social Media

The Kerala Police and Motor Vehicle Department have jointly seized 35 two-wheelers that were used to perform stunts in videos circulating on social media. This initiative aims to prevent stunting, over-speeding, and modification of two-wheelers. As a result, a case has been registered against seven individuals and the licenses of 30 people have been revoked. Penalties totaling 3,59,250 have been levied.

This crackdown on violators was carried out the Traffic and Road Safety Cell, under the guidance of IG Sparjan Kumar, who is responsible for traffic regulation. Utilizing various social media platforms, the authorities were able to identify those who had posted footage of modified vehicles engaging in dangerous stunts.

The operation was led South Zone Traffic SP Johnson Charles, North Zone Traffic SP Harish Chandra Naik, and officials from the Motor Vehicle Department. They collected the addresses of the individuals involved and took appropriate action accordingly. The Kerala Police encourages citizens to report similar violations and submit videos and pictures through the Subhayathra WhatsApp number, 9747001099.

Performing bike stunts may seem exciting and gain attention on social media, but it poses great risks to both the stunt performers and innocent road users. In light of this, the investigation and subsequent actions were necessary to ensure the safety of all individuals on the road.

