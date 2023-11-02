Delhi Filmmaker’s Tragic Accident Highlights the Lack of Empathy in Society

A horrifying incident in Delhi has brought attention to the lack of compassion and empathy that exists in society. Piyush Pal, a 30-year-old filmmaker, lay injured on the road for nearly half an hour after being hit a bike. Passersby not only failed to offer help but also took pictures and videos of the scene, further exacerbating the young man’s plight.

The CCTV video footage obtained from a nearby petrol pump captured the chilling moments of the accident. Piyush can be seen changing lanes on his bike when he is struck another bike from behind. The impact causes him to skid on the road, leaving him in a pool of blood. Bystanders, instead of assisting him, chose to record the incident on their mobile phones and even take selfies.

Tragically, the time help finally arrived, it was too late. Piyush succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. This devastating incident serves as a stark reminder of the lack of empathy and compassion that exists within our society.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did no one help Piyush when he was injured?

It is disheartening to see that no one came forward to assist Piyush during his time of need. Thestanders at the scene were more interested in capturing the incident on their phones rather than offering any form of help. This lack of empathy highlights a troubling aspect of our society.

How can we promote empathy in society?

Building empathy requires a collective effort from society as a whole. We can start educating children about the importance of compassion and empathy from a young age. Additionally, fostering a sense of community and encouraging individuals to look out for one another can also help promote empathy.

What are the consequences of lacking empathy in society?

When empathy is lacking, individuals fail to understand and connect with the suffering of others. This can lead to a breakdown in social cohesion and hinder efforts to create a compassionate and supportive society. Additionally, the absence of empathy can leave individuals feeling isolated and unsupported during times of need.

