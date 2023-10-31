Danny Masterson’s Estranged Wife Makes a Return to Social Media

After a period of silence, Bijou Phillips, the estranged wife of actor Danny Masterson, has made a return to social media. Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson in September 2020, following his conviction for rape and subsequent sentencing to 30 years in prison. In her first post since 2020, Phillips took to Instagram on Halloween to share a birthday message with her longtime friend Nicky Hilton. The post included pictures of Phillips and Hilton, along with Stacey Bendet, the CEO of Alice + Olivia, and Tina Chen Craig, the founder of U Beauty.

Throughout Masterson’s trial and the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him, Phillips stood his side, maintaining his innocence. However, following his conviction, Phillips decided to end their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the court documents. Along with requesting spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name, Phillips also sought legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson. Masterson responded to her filing agreeing to grant her custody of their daughter and requesting visitation rights.

Phillips’ return to social media marks a significant step forward for her as she navigates life after her marriage to Masterson. While she had participated in an Instagram campaign in June 2020 following the death of George Floyd, she had since remained notably silent, even disabling comments on her posts. With this recent post, it appears that Phillips is slowly reintegrating herself into public life.

As the legal proceedings continue and Masterson serves his prison sentence, it remains to be seen how Phillips will navigate the challenges of being a single mother and moving forward with her own life. But with the support of friends like Nicky Hilton, it appears that she has a strong network around her as she embarks on this new chapter.

