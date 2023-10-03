The Demand for Caste Surveys in India: A Call for Social Justice

In a recent video message, Jitendra Awhad, an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, praised the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste survey and called for similar surveys to be carried out in all states across the country. Awhad alleged that the rights of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were being taken away and emphasized the need for accurate population figures based on caste.

The Bihar caste survey revealed that OBCs make up 61% of the population, with the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs together constituting 85% of the state’s population. Awhad argued that the findings from Bihar reflect the reality of the entire country. He further questioned why OBCs were being deprived of reservation benefits, even if they comprise only 50% of the population.

Awhad drew upon the teachings of Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, who advocated for proportional representation based on population. He also invoked Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who considered OBCs to be the most backward and in need of reservation benefits.

Awhad expressed concern that efforts were made to suppress the Bihar caste survey’s findings, calling for similar surveys in all states, including Maharashtra. A resolution for a caste-based census has already been passed in the Maharashtra legislature and supported leaders from different political parties.

The release of the Bihar caste survey has generated positive responses from various quarters. RJD president Lalu Prasad sees it as a stepping stone towards a nationwide caste census, which he believes will happen when his party comes to power at the Centre. The Congress party has welcomed the Bihar government’s move and urged the central government to conduct a similar exercise to promote social justice and lay the groundwork for effective social empowerment programs.

Caste surveys aim to provide accurate data on caste demographics, enabling better representation and allocation of resources. They are viewed as crucial for addressing social inequalities and ensuring social justice. The demand for caste surveys in India reflects a broader call to tackle caste-based discrimination and uplift marginalized communities.

