Indian IPS Officer Surrenders After Fake Whatsapp Profile Accusations

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Aditya Kumar, accused of creating a fake WhatsApp profile to influence official proceedings against him, has surrendered in front of a Patna court. Kumar, who had been on the run for over a year, turned himself in after his pre-arrest bail plea was denied the Supreme Court.

Kumar is alleged to have duped then Bihar DGP SK Singhal through a fake WhatsApp account that had the photograph of former Chief Justice Sanjay Karol as the profile picture. It is claimed that a co-accused contacted the Bihar top cop from the fake account and asked him to drop the case against Kumar in connection with his alleged involvement with liquor mafias.

After his bail plea was rejected lower courts, Kumar appealed to the Supreme Court, but the plea was also denied, with the court directing him to surrender. Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aniruddha Bose, and Augustine George Masih stated that the larger issue involving the IPS officer and two other judicial officers cannot be ignored.

The top court ordered the Economic Offence Wing of Bihar Police to submit the entire case diary of the criminal case in a sealed cover on December 12, the next date of the hearing.

This case raises serious concerns about the misuse of social media platforms and the potential impact on official proceedings. The surrender of Aditya Kumar is a significant development in the ongoing investigation and highlights the gravity of the alleged offenses. The court’s decision to deny his bail plea further reinforces the seriousness of the accusations against him. As the case continues, it will be crucial to closely monitor the role of social media in influencing legal proceedings and to ensure that proper measures are in place to safeguard against such misuse in the future.