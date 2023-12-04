BigTrunk Communications Partners with Aadhar Housing for Digital Strategy

BigTrunk Communications, a leading digital marketing agency, has announced its extended partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance, a prominent low-income housing finance company in India. As the on-record digital media partner, BigTrunk Communications will focus on implementing innovative strategies to enhance Aadhar Housing Finance’s digital presence, according to a press release.

The collaboration aims to amplify Aadhar Housing Finance’s brand message of “Ghar Banega, Toh Desh Banega,” highlighting its commitment to making a lasting impact on customers. By leveraging cutting-edge digital strategies, BigTrunk Communications will help strengthen the company’s position in the affordable housing finance industry.

Bharat Subramaniam, founder and director of BigTrunk Communications, expressed excitement about expanding the partnership and bringing a social media component to their collaboration. He emphasized the agency’s commitment to using their digital marketing expertise to amplify the core message of Aadhar Housing Finance and reach the target audience more effectively.

The account was secured after a competitive multi-agency pitch, and BigTrunk Communications will manage the brand’s complete digital presence from their Mumbai office. The partnership entails delivering data-driven and tailored digital marketing solutions to enhance Aadhar Housing Finance’s digital footprint.

Overall, this collaboration between BigTrunk Communications and Aadhar Housing Finance exemplifies the evolving landscape of digital marketing in the housing finance industry. By leveraging innovative strategies and a comprehensive media mix, the partnership aims to drive meaningful results and communicate the brand’s message effectively.

Sources:

– ETBrandEquity (https://brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com)