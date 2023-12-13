Celebrities have always been known to add an extra layer of excitement to events. And gaming conventions like E3 have been no exception. Over the years, E3 has seen some incredible celebrity appearances, making it even more memorable for both gamers and fans.

Here, we take a look at some of the top celebrity appearances that made waves at E3.

1. Robin Williams

Back in 2008, the late actor Robin Williams showcased his love for video games presenting gameplay of the game “Spore.” His appearance was not only iconic but also touched the hearts of gamers worldwide. Williams, known for his humor and talent, has left a lasting memory at E3.

2. Keanu Reeves

One of the most unforgettable moments in recent E3 history was when Keanu Reeves made a surprise appearance at the 2019 event to promote the game “Cyberpunk 2077.” Fans erupted with excitement as the beloved actor stepped onto the stage, creating a legendary E3 moment.

3. Snoop Dogg

Known for his unique style and personality, Snoop Dogg brought his charisma to E3, leaving a lasting impression. His appearance not only included playing video games but also added a touch of his trademark “laid-back” attitude. Snoop Dogg’s E3 appearance is undoubtedly one of the most iconic in the event’s history.

4. Angela Bassett

Golden Globe-winning actress Angela Bassett surprised gamers making an appearance at E3 to promote the game “Rainbow Six Siege,” in which she played a lead role. Bassett’s presence showcased the diverse array of people who appreciate the gaming world beyond what meets the eye.

5. James Cameron

Renowned filmmaker James Cameron made quite the impact at E3 when he appeared to promote the game based on his blockbuster movie, “Avatar.” The game’s release soon after the movie’s success in theaters added to the excitement surrounding Cameron’s appearance, making it a significant moment in E3’s history.

6. Steven Spielberg

As one of the most influential directors in Hollywood, Steven Spielberg made a memorable appearance at E3 to promote the Xbox Kinect. Though the Kinect did not become a huge hit with gamers, Spielberg’s presence added an undeniable star power to the event and drew immense attention.

Celebrities have always held a special place at E3, bringing their own brand of excitement and stardom to the gaming world. These iconic appearances have contributed to E3’s legacy, making it a truly remarkable event for gamers and fans alike.