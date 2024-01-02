Student’s Bizarre Revenge: Biting a Mouse

A university student in China has shocked doctors and social media users after seeking revenge on a mouse that bit her biting it back. The incident took place in the student’s dormitory at a university in Jiangsu province. While attempting to catch the rodent, the 18-year-old was bitten on the finger. Determined to retaliate, she held the mouse tightly in her hand and bit its head. The student’s risky move resulted in tooth marks on top of the mouse’s head, according to her roommate.

Medical records shared the roommate revealed that the student suffered lip injuries as a result of biting the rodent. It took doctors some time to document the unusual case. The student later confirmed on her social media account that she had received prompt treatment and was recovering well. However, she was too ashamed to show her face during the treatment.

Unfortunately, the mouse did not survive the altercation. The student’s firm grasp when catching it caused suffocation, leading to its death. The incident sparked both shock and amusement on Chinese social media platforms. Some online users jokingly referred to the student as the “biggest daredevil of 2023,” while others made humorous comments about her actions.

Despite the jokes, the student’s roommate issued a warning to others, advising them not to imitate her behavior due to the risk of contracting diseases. This incident serves as a reminder of the potential health hazards associated with direct contact with rodents.

In a similar incident in November, a mother in Henan province was terrified when she saw her 22-month-old daughter holding a mouse and attempting to give it to her as a gift. The mother quickly intervened, releasing the mouse and washing her hands thoroughly.

While these unusual encounters may be amusing or shocking, it is important to handle such situations with caution and prioritize personal safety. Seeking professional help in dealing with pest control is always recommended to ensure the well-being of all parties involved.