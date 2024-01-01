The Masked Singer: A Look at the Surprising Celebrity Contestants

In the exciting new season of The Masked Singer, viewers can expect to see a variety of celebrities donning elaborate costumes and showcasing their hidden singing talents. The panel of judges, including Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and Rita Ora, will once again try to guess the identities of the masked performers based on the clues provided. However, past seasons have shown that the judges’ guesses can often be way off the mark.

During a previous episode, Jonathan Ross made the incorrect guess that the Swan was chef Gordon Ramsay, only to be surprised when it turned out to be singer and former EastEnders actress Martine McCutcheon. Mo Gilligan also missed the mark when he thought the Mushroom was Greta Thunberg, when it was actually Charlotte Church. These mistaken identities have entertained viewers and added an element of unpredictability to the show.

In the first season, Rita Ora believed that Daisy was none other than Meghan Markle, based on the clues given. However, it turned out that Daisy was American star Kelis. In the upcoming season, Rita will be temporarily replaced former Voice mentor Olly Murs, adding a new dynamic to the panel.

Over the years, The Masked Singer has attracted some big-name celebrities on both sides of the Atlantic. Grammy award-winning singer Gladys Knight participated in the US version of the show disguised as a bee. Mel B, of Spice Girls fame, disguised herself as a seahorse and even fooled her fellow panelists with her attempt to pretend to be Emma Bunton. Actor Mickey Rourke caused a stir when he removed his mask prematurely, and This Morning host Alison Hammond took part in a special spin-off edition of the show.

The surprises and unexpected reveals on The Masked Singer continue to captivate audiences worldwide. As the new season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the thrilling performances and the chance to guess the secret identities of their favorite masked celebrities.