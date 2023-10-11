Contestant Ananya Opens Up About Her Experience in Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Ananya, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 6, took to Instagram for a live interaction with her fans. During the session, she spoke about her fights with fellow contestant Vichitra, her gameplay, her favorite contestants, and more. Responding to a fan’s question about her issues with Vichitra, Ananya stated that Vichitra is aware of the game and is playing it smartly.

The second week of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 saw the nomination process take place. The nominees for elimination were Vichitra, Jovika, Maya, Pradeep, Poornima, Vishnu Vijay, and Akshaya. Vishnu had an emotional outburst towards the other housemates during this time.

In the first week of the show, a luxury budget task was announced Bigg Boss. However, the contestants did not actively compete with each other. In another incident, Vichitra and Jovika got into a heated argument over Jovika’s education. This led to emotional breakdown for Vichitra while the rest of the housemates supported Jovika.

Regarding her issues with Vichitra, Ananya mentioned that they were simply part of Vichitra’s strategy to make her feel bad. She started avoiding conversations with Vichitra after realizing that she was being used as part of her game plan. Ananya also thanked her fans for their love and support, stating that she was happy to have earned so many fans during her time on the show.

Ananya expressed her gratitude to Kamal Haasan for guiding and supporting her through the tattoo controversy. She concluded saying that she entered Bigg Boss to upgrade her life and that she has become more outspoken as a result of her experience on the show.

