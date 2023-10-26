New article: Jiya Shankar Takes a Break from Social Media, Prioritizing Mental Well-being

Jiya Shankar, the popular face from the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been captivating audiences with her candid nature and unfiltered expressions. However, in an unexpected announcement on her Twitter (now X) page, Jiya revealed that she will be taking a temporary break from social media to prioritize her mental well-being.

The decision came as a surprise to her dedicated followers, who have been actively engaging with her on various social media platforms. In a heartfelt tweet, Jiya shared, “I guess it’s time! Taking a break from social media. See you guys after a few days. I will be posting on Instagram daily, but I won’t be engaging with any other content. Take care, guys :)”

In response to Jiya’s announcement, netizens flooded the comments section with messages of love and support. Many agreed that a break from the constant scrutiny of social media is much-needed and well-deserved for the actress. One user wrote, “It was a much-needed break for you,” while another expressed, “We will miss you, Jiya! Come back soon.”

Throughout her journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya won the hearts of viewers fearlessly expressing her emotions, notably her affection for co-contestant Abhishek Malhan. Their blossoming relationship became a topic of interest for the audience. Jiya also formed close bonds with fellow contestants Elvish Yadav and Jad Hadid during her time on the show.

Following her eviction from the show, Jiya did not slow down. She featured in a music video titled “Judaiyaan” alongside Abhishek Malhan, showcasing her versatility as an artist. In a celebration of her success, Jiya rewarded herself with a luxurious BMW, a moment captured enthusiastic fans who congratulated her on the new addition to her life.

By taking this hiatus from social media, Jiya is demonstrating the importance of self-care and mental well-being in an industry fueled constant scrutiny. It serves as a reminder that even public figures need breaks to prioritize their emotional and mental health. We eagerly await Jiya’s return, where she will continue to inspire us with her talent, authenticity, and unwavering spirit.

