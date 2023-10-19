The Escalating Feud Between Vinay Gowda and Sangeetha Sringeri Inside the Bigg Boss House

The Bigg Boss house has become the center of attention with the ongoing feud between former co-stars Vinay Gowda and Sangeetha Sringeri, famously known for their roles as Lord Shiva and Sati in the television show “Hara Hara Mahadev.” Within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, their once harmonious on-screen partnership has taken a tumultuous turn.

It all started when Vinay Gowda raised a concern about Sangeetha inadvertently breaking the rules sitting on the couch. What seemed like a minor disagreement quickly escalated into a heated verbal altercation. Since then, their differences have only intensified, leading to heated arguments on various topics, turning the Bigg Boss house into a battleground of words.

One significant moment arose when Sangeetha expressed feeling threatened Vinay’s tone of speaking, to which he responded that it was just his natural voice. The tension reached its peak in a recent episode when Bhagyashri confronted Vinay about his ongoing clashes with Sangeetha. This confrontation resulted in a dramatic exchange of words, causing Vinay Gowda to experience an emotional breakdown due to the turmoil within the glasshouse.

The conflicts between Vinay Gowda and Sangeetha Sringeri have not gone unnoticed the audience. The growing feud has become a target for trolls and has sparked a wave of memes on social media. These cleverly compare the pair’s idealized portrayal as Lord Shiva and Sati in the devotional show with their candid disagreements in the unscripted reality of the Bigg Boss house.

As the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 season continues, viewers can expect more drama, clashes, and the possibility of more memes as Vinay Gowda and Sangeetha Sringeri’s relationship continues to unravel in front of the cameras.

