Controversy Surrounds Munawar Faruqui as Celebrities Stand in Support

Amidst a heated controversy, social media influencer Ayesha Khan recently accused Bigg Boss17 contestant Munawar Faruqui of double dating her and Nazila Khan. However, since entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Faruqui has received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities.

One of Faruqui’s closest friends, Aly Goni, took to social media to express his disapproval of the accusations. Goni criticized the show’s makers for allowing personal lives to be dragged into the limelight and urged them not to tarnish Faruqui’s image.

Several other celebrities, including Niti Taylor and Abhishek Malhan, also voiced their support for Faruqui. They highlighted the importance of maintaining privacy and not jumping to conclusions based on allegations made on a reality TV show.

The public, too, voiced their opinions on the matter. Many netizens agreed with Goni’s sentiments, expressing their disappointment with the behavior of the show’s contestants and makers. One user noted that such actions the contestants are not new and have been seen in previous seasons as well.

Addressing the allegations, another user argued that Faruqui had not been double timing anyone. They claimed that he had only pretended to be in a committed relationship with Mannara, and that he had, in fact, broken up with Nazila. The user urged others to get their facts straight before making judgments.

Abhishek Malhan, too, joined the chorus of support for Faruqui and criticized the show’s makers for allowing such controversies to unfold on national television.

As the controversy surrounding Munawar Faruqui continues, it is clear that many celebrities and netizens stand firmly in support of him. They emphasize the importance of respecting personal lives and not hastily judging individuals based on reality TV drama.