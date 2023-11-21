Get Ready for a Stellar Episode as Jasmine Kaur Enters Bigg Boss House

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss is all set to be a thrilling one as the internet sensation, Jasmine Kaur, makes her entry into the house. The recently released promo gives us a glimpse of Jasmine’s amazing charm as she mesmerizes the housemates with her captivating dialogue and engages in a fun task with them.

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, renowned personalities, graced the show once again to roast the contestants. Donning Indian cricket jerseys, they showed their unwavering support for the team. The duo invited Jasmine to talk about her viral video that has been making waves on the internet.

Instead of using actual quotes from Jasmine, let’s just say that she showered praise on each contestant using her viral dialogue. She started with Isha, complimenting her magenta-colored outfit that exuded spice and elegance. Moving forward, she admired Ankita’s stunning green dress, describing her as “just looking like a wow.” When asked about Munawar’s outfit, she simply mentioned that he was wearing the trendy lilac attire, looking perfect.

The housemates were thrilled to join Jasmine in reciting her viral dialogue. Sohail and Arbaaz emphasized the importance of supporting the Indian cricket team, as they announced that the country had made it to the finale. Excitement filled the air as everyone extended their wholehearted support and enthusiasm for the team’s success.

