Stop Defaming Munawar: Fans Rally Behind Bigg Boss 17 Contestant

Fans of popular comedian Munawar Faruqui, a contestant on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, have come out in support of him after serious allegations were made his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan. In a recent episode, Khan entered the show and accused Faruqui of proposing to her for marriage before joining the show. She also claimed that Faruqui had a history of two-timing while they were dating.

The allegations made Khan have sparked outrage among fans of Faruqui, who have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment. The hashtag ‘Stop Defaming Munawar’ started trending as fans rallied behind the comedian, urging the public to refrain from tarnishing his reputation.

Supporters of Faruqui argue that his personal life should not be brought into the public eye and that the focus should be on his talent as an artist. They believe that it is unfair for the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ to expose his personal life for the sake of entertainment.

Earlier, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ runner-up Abhishek Malhan also voiced his support for Faruqui and criticized the show’s makers for targeting his personal life. Malhan expressed his disapproval, stating that it is wrong to bring someone down exposing their personal life and called it the worst thing that could be done.

Faruqui, who previously participated in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ and emerged as the winner of its second season, has built a strong fan following with his comedic talent. As the competition on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ heats up, it remains to be seen how Faruqui handles these allegations and how his fanbase continues to show support for him.