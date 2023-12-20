Former Girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi Opens Up About Munawar Faruqui’s Deception

In a surprising turn of events, Nazila Sitaishi, Munawar Faruqui’s former girlfriend, has come forward to address the claims made Ayesha Khan in the Bigg Boss house. During an Instagram Live session, Nazila revealed that she was completely unaware of Ayesha and Munawar being in a relationship, stating that she had been led to believe a different story altogether.

“I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, the only female he was in love with, but it was not true,” Nazila expressed during her Instagram Live session. She also mentioned that there were numerous other girls involved, but she chose not to divulge further details.

Nazila explained that she remained silent initially to see how Munawar would justify the situation. However, she concluded that it was a mere fabrication of lies and that she was not satisfied with his explanation. After watching a recent episode of Bigg Boss, she decided to distance herself from Munawar entirely.

“People are making fun of my personal life without knowing the truth. They are abusing me in comments and on Twitter, sharing fake videos, and discussing things they have no knowledge about,” Nazila shared with great disappointment. She stated that she did not enjoy the public attention surrounding her personal life and considered it a shame that such matters had become public knowledge.

In conclusion, Nazila firmly stated that she would no longer entertain any discussions or associations with Munawar Faruqui. She expressed her intentions to move on from this episode in her life and put it behind her once and for all.

The revelations from Nazila Sitaishi have surely added an interesting twist to the ongoing drama in Bigg Boss 17. As the show continues to captivate audiences, it remains to be seen how Munawar and the other housemates will react to these new revelations.