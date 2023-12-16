Munawar Faruqui’s Girlfriend Expresses Displeasure over his Bond with Mannara Chopra

Summary: Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend, Nazila, recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post, hinting at her unhappiness with her boyfriend’s closeness to fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra. While Munawar and Mannara have maintained that they are just friends, social media has been buzzing with rumors of a deeper connection between them. Additionally, social media influencer Ayesha Khan claimed that Munawar and Nazila had already broken up months ago.

Nazila’s Instagram story, which is now deleted, expressed her disappointment in people not being morally upright and how meeting one’s idols in person can reveal their true nature. This post led Nazila to take a temporary break from Instagram.

The Bigg Boss 17 production team has been attempting to portray Munawar and Mannara as more than friends throughout the show. Despite warnings from Salman Khan and other contestants about Mannara using Munawar for the game, Munawar continues to show care and concern for her, garnering unwanted attention.

In other news from the Bigg Boss 17 house, this week’s nominees for eviction are Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, and Neil Bhatt. Abhishek and Vicky are safe due to receiving higher votes, while Khanzaadi and Neil Bhatt face potential elimination. Speculation suggests that Neil Bhatt may be removed from the show, as he has made little contribution, and Aishwarya Sharma’s game could potentially improve after his departure. Khanzaadi has also expressed her desire to leave the show.

