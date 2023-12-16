Brand New Title: Ayesha Khan’s Revelations Shake Bigg Boss 17, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan Breaks Silence

Summary: The upcoming entrance of model and social media influencer Ayesha Khan as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 17 has caused a stir on social media. In a viral promo video, Ayesha claims to have a past with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui and demands an apology from the stand-up comedian. However, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has criticized the show’s makers for delving into Munawar’s personal life, stating that it is the lowest move they could make. As the controversy unfolds, Ayesha’s previous accusations towards Munawar come to light, causing further confusion and speculation. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17.

In a surprising turn of events, Ayesha Khan’s entry into Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant has ignited a storm of controversy. The promo video featuring Ayesha has quickly gone viral on social media platforms, with viewers eagerly anticipating the upcoming season. In the video, Ayesha makes shocking claims about her alleged past with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui.

Ayesha’s bold statement has taken the internet storm, as she accuses Munawar of misleading the public about his true character. She reveals that Munawar professed love to her and expressed a desire to marry her before entering the show, contradicting his claims of commitment to another contestant.

As the video gained traction, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, who gained popularity as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, expressed his disappointment with the show’s makers. Abhishek took to Twitter, denouncing the decision to delve into Munawar’s personal life, calling it the worst move that could have been made. He criticized the entertainment value placed on exposing past relationships and criticized the show’s focus on targeting individuals personally.

This is not the first time Ayesha has spoken out about her connection with Munawar Faruqui. In a recent interview, she indirectly hinted at Munawar’s questionable behavior mentioning his romantic advances towards her while being in a relationship. Nazila, Munawar’s girlfriend at the time, surprised Ayesha publicly sharing a photo of them together after the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 17.

As the drama surrounding Bigg Boss 17 further unfolds, viewers eagerly await the show’s premiere to see how Ayesha’s claims and the controversy surrounding Munawar’s personal life will impact the dynamics inside the house. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Bigg Boss 17.

