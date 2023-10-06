Bobby Darling Involved in a Confrontation on Delhi Metro

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Bobby Darling, has once again found herself in the spotlight, but this time for a different reason. A video of her engaging in a physical altercation with a male passenger on the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Bobby Darling can be seen wearing a red kurta with black trousers and a red dupatta. The actress appears to become aggressive towards the male passenger, yelling insults and kicking him. However, CISF personnel quickly intervene and the situation is diffused.

This incident comes after Bobby Darling recently made headlines for filing a FIR against her husband, Ramnik Sharma. Netizens have been quick to react, with fanpages and troll pages weighing in on the incident. Some have called it a “terrible drama,” while others have expressed concern about the impact of such incidents on fellow commuters.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the Delhi Metro has been in the news for such incidents. There have been several recorded instances of confrontations and harassment on the popular mode of transportation. This has led to increasing concerns about the safety of passengers, especially those traveling alone or with children.

It is essential for authorities to address these issues and ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers. Public transport should be a safe and reliable means of commuting for everyone.

