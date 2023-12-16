ByteDance Scraps Pico 5 as Pico 4 Falls Short of Expectations

ByteDance has made the decision not to release the Pico 5 headset due to disappointing sales of its predecessor, the Pico 4. However, the company is still planning to launch an updated version of the Pico 4 in the future, although no specific details have been provided. Additionally, ByteDance is currently working on a VR headset project called Swan, which is still in the experimental and conceptual stages, with no release date announced yet. Furthermore, the development of Pico’s Beat Saber rival and the Ubisoft-hosted Just Dance VR game has been halted.

Earlier reports had suggested that ByteDance planned to lay off 20-30% of its workforce 2023, but according to recent information from The Information, the actual number of layoffs is expected to be much higher.

Apple Prepares Retail Stores for Vision Pro Debut

Apple is gearing up for the release of its Vision Pro device, which is set to launch in March 2024. In preparation for the release, the company has introduced Vision Pro training sessions for its retail store workers. These training sessions aim to familiarize the workers with the new product and its unique spatial computing framework.

During the training sessions, Apple’s retail employees will learn how to set up the Vision Pro headset for individual prospective buyers. This will ensure a smooth onboarding process for customers and help them overcome any difficulties they may face during the initial setup. Apple employees will also provide in-store assistance, allowing potential buyers to fully experience the benefits of the MR headset.

Meta’s Next Headset Offers Improved Immersion

Douglas Lanman, a Meta Representative and Director of Display System Research at Reality Labs, announced the development of a prototype device called Mirror Lake during a speaker session at the University of Arizona College of Optical Sciences. According to Lanman, Mirror Lake offers a higher level of immersion compared to previous devices and can be built using existing resources.

Lanman presented a 3D render of the Mirror Lake device in action, showcasing its potential to create an indistinguishable XR visual display from real life. The prototype utilizes advanced features such as holocake lens, multi-view eye tracking, and reverse passthrough. Lanman expressed optimism about the industry’s progress towards creating XR devices that pass the visual Turing test.

Mirror Lake’s compact design could address one of the key challenges faced XR headsets in business settings, namely their size, weight, and intrusive design. While smart glasses also aim to tackle this issue, improving the wearability and usability of VR/MR headsets is crucial for practical use in environments like factory floors.

Orlando’s Digital Twin Project Recognized as Top Tech for 2024

The Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) has been acknowledged Fast Company for its innovative digital twin project, positioning it as one of the prominent technologies in XR for 2023. The OEP utilizes digital twin and XR technology to drive economic growth, attract businesses, create job opportunities, and foster competitiveness.

Tim Giuliani, the President and CEO of OEP, expressed pride in Fast Company’s recognition, stating that it highlights Orlando’s position at the forefront of emerging technology. This achievement solidifies Orlando’s reputation as a hub for the digital revolution and emphasizes the city’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of experiential entertainment and data-driven economic development.