Immersive Tech Week Unites XR Industry for Collaboration and Networking

Immersive Tech Week, a highly anticipated event in the XR industry, is set to take place in Rotterdam from November 28th to December 1st. This event aims to bring together the current XR industry to collaborate, network, and showcase the potential of XR technology in enterprise and education.

The event will feature an exhibition hall that will showcase the latest products and innovations from major XR firms. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with industry leaders and experts who will share their insights on how XR technology can revolutionize various sectors.

Organized the VRDays Foundation, Immersive Tech Week has a track record of successful industry events that promote the adoption of XR technology in enterprise environments. As the industry heads towards a potential landmark year in 2024, industry leaders, firms, and vendors are focusing on hardware scaling and software development to accelerate device adoption.

Immersive Tech Week serves as a platform to unite the XR industry and provide a valuable networking opportunity for attendees. With December fast approaching, this event will be an ideal way for professionals to connect and collaborate before the holiday period begins.

