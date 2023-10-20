Top Stories from the Immerse Global Summit 2023 Orlando

This article highlights the top stories and innovations discussed at the Immerse Global Summit 2023 in Orlando. Google’s Project Iris, which is a head-mounted display (HMD), has received new features including greater integration with Google Assistant. Potential developers for Project Iris have included Samsung Electronics, and the HMD is expected to be released in 2025. Shopify has integrated Apple’s iOS 17 Object Capture capabilities into its platform, allowing vendors to create instant digital 3D assets for their online stores. This feature enhances the shopping experience enabling customers to view products in physical spaces at a 1:1 scale. Meta Platforms unveiled their Meta Quest for Business solution, which utilizes metaverse technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to create immersive solutions for various industries, such as healthcare, education, and remote collaboration.

According to a HTC VIVE survey, XR technologies have become invaluable tools for healthcare training. Medical professionals have reported that XR training modules and innovative educational methodologies have enhanced their learning experience and performance. Warpin Reality, a Swedish XR firm, and the Swedish Red Cross are using VR training modules to improve engagement, reaction times, and learner retention rates in first aid training. They plan to democratize first aid training programs to prepare workplaces for emergency situations.

Sources: XR Today

Definitions: