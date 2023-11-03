Industrial Copilot: The Future of Human-Machine Collaboration in Manufacturing

A new partnership between Microsoft and Siemens has given birth to Siemens Industrial Copilot, an AI assistant designed to enhance human-machine collaboration in the manufacturing industry. This development comes as a significant advancement in the ever-evolving world of Industrial XR.

Siemens Industrial Copilot aims to streamline virtual collaboration procedures for design engineers, frontline workers, and other teams involved in manufacturing. By integrating Siemens Teamcenter software with Microsoft Teams, it creates what Microsoft calls the “industrial Metaverse.” This seamless integration allows different groups of frontline workers to collaborate on product design and manufacturing workflows easily.

Through the use of genAI, the Industrial Copilot leverages AI technology to connect various teams and assist each party in sharing and accessing mission-critical factory data. By simplifying virtual collaboration and improving accessibility to vital information, the Industrial Copilot enhances productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing process.

Siemens Teamcenter for Microsoft Teams, which enables this transformative collaboration experience, is set to launch in December 2023.

