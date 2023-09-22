Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – A Cautionary Tale

Netflix is set to release their upcoming docuseries, Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul, based on a book Jamie Ducharme. The series delves into the story of Juul, the vaping device that achieved massive success before facing a significant downfall.

The official synopsis describes the four-part docuseries as a cautionary tale about the innovation of Juul, a Silicon Valley darling that had a tremendous societal impact. The trailer offers a glimpse into the rise and fall of the company and the consequences of its actions.

The series is based on the book, Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul, written Time health correspondent Jamie Ducharme. It is directed R.J. Cutler, known for his work on documentaries such as Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry and Belushi.

The executive producers of Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul include Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, and Lindsay Panell for This Machine, and Ian Orefice and Rebecca Teitel for Time Studios.

The docuseries is set to debut on Wednesday, October 11, and aims to provide viewers with an in-depth exploration of Juul’s journey – from its peak financial success to its devastating lows. It serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of a company’s rapid rise and the impact it can have on society.

