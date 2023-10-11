The Rise and Fall of Juul: A Deep Dive into the E-Cigarette Company’s Journey

The Netflix docuseries “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” takes viewers on a four-part journey into the epic downfall of the once-valued e-cigarette company. From its humble beginnings to its status as a multi-billion dollar enterprise, and finally to its decline, the series delves into every aspect of Juul’s rise and fall.

The idea for Juul was born when James Monsees and Adam Bowen, both former smokers, sought a way to replicate the social aspect of smoking without the harmful effects of combustion. They went through several iterations of electronic cigarettes before settling on the sleek and innovative Juul model. With a strong nicotine delivery and a compact design, Juul quickly became popular among both adult smokers looking to quit and teenagers attracted its discreet nature.

However, the docuseries sheds light on the marketing strategies employed Juul, which were reminiscent of old tobacco advertising tactics. By portraying vaping as cool and glamorous, Juul successfully captured the attention of young people. Free product giveaways and influencer marketing further contributed to its popularity.

Unfortunately, this marketing approach led to what has been dubbed the “youth vaping epidemic.” Many underage users, unaware of the addictive nature of nicotine, started using Juul and became addicted. The series highlights the alarming number of teenagers hospitalized due to vape-related health emergencies, including those who experienced collapsed lungs.

While some argue that Juul could potentially save the lives of adult smokers trying to quit, the series emphasizes the lack of concrete scientific evidence supporting this claim. Although vaping may be less carcinogenic than smoking traditional cigarettes, it is not without risks.

Overall, “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” presents a comprehensive analysis of Juul’s impact on society, exploring various perspectives both for and against the company. It raises important questions about the ethics of targeting young consumers and the potential health consequences associated with vaping.

Sources:

– “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” Netflix docuseries

– “Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul” Jamie Ducharme, TIME correspondent