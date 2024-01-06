Microsoft Introduces New Keyboards with Copilot Key and Launches Mobile Apps

Microsoft has made several significant announcements regarding its AI-powered productivity tool, Copilot. The tech giant is releasing new Windows keyboards that will include a dedicated key for Copilot, marking the first major change to its keyboard design in three decades. This move aligns with Microsoft’s vision for 2024 to be the “year of the AI PC.” The Copilot key allows users to access Microsoft’s AI-powered productivity assistant with just a single button press.

In addition to the new keyboards, Microsoft has launched Android and iOS apps for Copilot. These mobile apps offer similar functionality to OpenAI’s ChatGPT mobile version, allowing users to write prompts, ask questions, summarize text, and draft emails, blogs, and documents. Users can also generate images using DALL-E 3 image creator technology. The apps also provide access to OpenAI’s latest language models, including GPT-4, for which users have to pay for access through ChatGPT.

Furthermore, Microsoft has expanded Copilot’s capabilities for Teams Premium users with the Intelligent Recap feature. This feature allows users to request AI-generated summaries of past video meetings, including timeline markers, screen sharing information, and mentions of their name. It enhances productivity and makes it easier to review and recall important details.

Microsoft Enhances Messaging Efficiency in Teams Chats

In addition to the Copilot updates, Microsoft has introduced a new feature in Teams that simplifies the process of forwarding messages. Users can now forward messages between chats with just one right click, saving time and improving efficiency. The feature also allows users to annotate forwarded messages with additional contextual information and forward them to individual or group chats. This feature is now available to all Teams users.

OpenAI Explores New Funding Options and AI Chip Project

OpenAI, the AI research organization, is reportedly in talks for a new funding round valued at $100 billion or higher. While the details of the funding round are yet to be finalized, it showcases the continued interest and investment in OpenAI’s groundbreaking work. OpenAI is also in discussions with UAE-based AI company G42 about raising funds for a new AI chip project. However, it remains unclear if the funding for the chip venture is related to the company-wide investment.

WhatsApp for Windows Introduces Device Control Feature

The beta version of WhatsApp for Windows has introduced a new enterprise-friendly feature that allows users to control their input and output devices within the app. Similar to video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet, users can now select their preferred speakers, microphone, or camera for voice and video calls without leaving WhatsApp. This feature simplifies device switching and improves the overall user experience. It will be rolled out to all WhatsApp for Windows users in the coming weeks.