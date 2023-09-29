Immersive Teams Meetings Coming to Microsoft Mesh

Microsoft will be launching its Teams-integrated immersive meetings offering, called Mesh, in public preview in October. Mesh, which was initially announced in May at Microsoft Build, will provide users with the ability to join immersive spaces using either Teams or a custom immersive space in Mesh. These immersive spaces can be accessed through a PC or a Meta Quest VR headset.

With Mesh for Teams, users will have access to digital avatars, pre-made 3D environments, customizable seating positions for meeting participants, spatial audio and audio zones, and interactive activities for participants. This will allow virtual meetings and events to feel more like face-to-face connections, creating a more engaging and personalized experience for users.

In other Teams news, Microsoft will be changing Teams’ SIP certificate at the beginning of October. The switch to the new MSPKI Certificate Authority (CA) will take place on October 3, and it will affect Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Azure Communication Services Direct Routing SIP certificates. It is important for organizations to ensure that their Session Border Controllers (SBCs) are aligned with the new CA to avoid any disruptions in incoming and outgoing Direct Routing calls.

Meanwhile, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has decided to end the lease on a London office, signaling its accommodation of hybrid work. Meta had committed to the office space two years ago, but due to the rise of remote and flexible work arrangements, the company has made the decision to not occupy the space. This decision reflects the trend among high-profile companies to cut down on office space and adapt to new ways of working.

In addition, Amazon has announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to bring generative AI to AWS customers. Through this collaboration, Amazon will invest $4 billion in Anthropic and open up its AI models to AWS’s customer base. The goal is to accelerate the development of safer generative AI and make these models accessible to a wide range of customers. Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, believes that this partnership will help improve customer experiences through deeper collaboration and the development of new generative AI-powered solutions.

Furthermore, Ericsson and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to develop an Ericsson Cloud RAN solution that operates on Google Distributed Cloud. This solution will include automation and orchestration functionalities and will utilize Google Cloud’s AI and machine learning capabilities. The Ericsson Cloud RAN product aims to provide communication service providers with faster service delivery, increased efficiency, and greater flexibility and optimization opportunities in their networks.

