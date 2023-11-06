Samsung Unveils a Spectacular 98″ QLED 4K TV and Free Freestyle 2nd Gen Smart Projector

Samsung has once again raised the bar for enthusiasts in the market for the ultimate viewing experience. The tech giant presents its remarkable 98″ QLED 4K Q80C television, designed to captivate with its super big screen and impeccable picture quality. And that’s not all – those who purchase this model will also receive the new Freestyle 2nd Gen smart projector for free, allowing viewers to expand their horizons even further. Additionally, customers will qualify for Samsung’s Signature Service, which includes free delivery, free installation, expert product setup, and exceptional customer service.

The 98″ QLED 4K Q80C television immerses viewers in a stadium or cinema-like experience with its massive screen size. Whether you’re watching old videos or streaming your favorite shows, the Direct Full Array feature ensures ultra-fine contrast levels, deep blacks, and pure whites, delivering lifelike scenes. Thanks to the powerful Neural Quantum Processor 4K, everyday content is transformed into a feast for the eyes through brightness adjustments, contrast amplification, object enhancement, and resolution upscaling.

The TV’s Quantum HDR+ offers realistic images with incredible clarity and detail, taking your viewing experience to a whole new level. The Multi View feature allows you to view different forms of content simultaneously, while Smart Hub curates all your favorite content in one place, saving you time and letting you enjoy your shows uninterrupted. Plus, the processor optimizes sound quality to complement the stunning visuals.

As an added bonus, the Freestyle 2nd Gen smart projector provides viewers with a magical viewing experience on up to a 100″ screen. With its built-in sound system and easy navigation through the enhanced User Interface, this projector guarantees a faster and smoother streaming experience.

By purchasing the 98″ QLED 4K Q80C, you can also feel great about reducing your environmental impact. The solar-powered SolarCell Remote eliminates the need for batteries, offering a sustainable alternative.

Samsung’s commitment to bringing innovative technology to households extends to its Black Friday deals. The introduction of the 98″ QLED 4K Q80C and the Freestyle 2nd Gen smart projector reflects the company’s dedication to providing value to its customers. Elevate your entertainment with these premium products, available for a limited period at Samsung outlets and selected retail partners.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the screen size of Samsung’s 98″ QLED 4K Q80C television?

A: The TV features a super big 98″ screen.

Q: What are the key features of the QLED 4K Q80C TV?

A: The TV offers impeccable picture quality with ultra-fine contrast levels, deep blacks, and pure whites. It also comes with a powerful Neural Quantum Processor 4K for enhanced visuals, Quantum HDR+ for realistic images, Smart Hub for content curation, and Multi View for viewing different forms of content simultaneously.

Q: What comes with the purchase of the QLED 4K Q80C TV?

A: Customers who purchase this model receive the Freestyle 2nd Gen smart projector for free, along with Samsung’s Signature Service, which includes free delivery, free installation, expert product setup, and exceptional customer service.

Q: What is the benefit of the Freestyle 2nd Gen smart projector?

A: The projector allows viewers to expand their viewing horizons with up to a 100″ screen size and a built-in sound system. It also offers easy navigation through the enhanced User Interface for a faster and smoother streaming experience.

Q: How can I obtain these products during Samsung’s Black Friday deals?

A: The 98″ QLED 4K Q80C TV and the Freestyle 2nd Gen smart projector are available for a limited period at Samsung outlets and selected retail partners. Visit Samsung’s website for more information.